Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liquor outlets in Ker to open on May 28; new app to regulate customers

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 20:31 IST
Liquor outlets in Ker to open on May 28; new app to regulate customers

Over two months after liquor outlets in Kerala were closed due to the nationwide COVID-19 induced lockdown, the Kerala government on Wednesday decided to open them across the state on May 28, using a new app to regulate customers. Using the mobile app, people will receive an e-token to book the time slot to visit the nearest outlet and this would reduce the crowds seen earlier, State Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said.

The state-run liquor outlets and other bar and beer and wine shops were closed since March 24, when the centre declared nationwide lockdown to contain spread of COVID-19. "The state-run outlets in Kerala are crowded under normal circumstances and in today's scenario, it cannot be allowed.

A new system, using a mobile application, will be used to book the time slot to purchase the liquor. This is a virtual queue system," he told reporters The new application ,'BevQ', will be available in Play store from Wednesday evening and the sale will begin on May 28 from 9 am to 5 pm. "The sales will be only to those who have the token and at a time only five people should be there are the outlets," he said.

Ramakrishnan also said that an individual can purchase liquor only oncein four days and requested people not to come to the outlets without the e-token. To a question, Ramakrishnan said the government does not have any plans for home delivery of liquor.

The Minister said that apart from 301 state-run outlets in the state, 576 out of the total 613bar hotels in Kerala have also agreed to the terms and conditions put forward by the state government to sell liquor. "Bars and hotels will have special counters to sell liquor at Kerala State Beverages (Manufacturing & Marketing) Corporation Ltd (BEVCO) rate," he said.

He made it clear that there would not be any sale, other than parcel services, at bar hotels. Dismissing the corruption charges levelled by the Opposition in granting permission to a company which developed the app, he said the firm was selected by an expert panel of the government's Start up Mission.

The panel received 29 proposals, of which five were short listed. "Another committee considered the technical aspects and the price quoted by the companies and this particular one was selected. They had quoted Rs 2.83 lakh," the Minister said.

He also said that customers at the outlets would be charged 50 paise to meet SMS charge to the service provider, the rent for the Cloud service and regular maintenance expenses. The state government had on May 13 increased the price of liquor by 10-35 per cent to shore up its revenue as it is facing a severe financial crisis due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The cabinet recommended a 10 per cent tax hike for beer and wine and 35 per cent for all other categories of liquor. At present, the sales tax on IMFL is 202 per cent for brands priced up to Rs 400 and 212 per cent for brands above that.

With the new rates, this will increase to 237 per cent and 247 per cent respectively. Despite the high tax, Kerala has the highest per capita consumption of liquor in the country.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-White House hopeful Gabbard drops defamation suit against Hillary Clinton

Tulsi Gabbard, a U.S. congresswoman from Hawaii, dropped a lawsuit against the Democratic Partys former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton for defamation on Wednesday, according to a court filing.The complaint filed at a New York federal ...

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Barrett ready for relegation battle as Frauen-Bundesliga returns

By Philip OConnor Having spent several weeks holed up in isolation in Germany, Irish striker Amber Barrett is eager to help FC Cologne reignite their battle against relegation when action in the Frauen-Bundesliga resumes on Friday. With Fra...

UK stocks end higher as economic recovery hopes build

London-listed stocks notched up their strongest close since early March on Wednesday amid sustained hopes of an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, even as unrest in Hong Kong cast some doubt over Sino-U.S. relations.The blue-c...

MBA grad held for staging robbery drama, steals Rs 8.51 lakh for lover's treatment

Hyderabad, May 27 PTI An MBA graduate, who allegedly staged a robbery drama and stole over Rs 8.51 lakh from his employer for his lovers treatment, was arrested here on Wednesday, police said. The 28-year-old culprit, working as an accounta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020