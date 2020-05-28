Leopard caught in wire mesh rescued; injures 2 in Telangana

(EDS: Replacing word in 1st para) Hyderabad, May 28 (PTI): A leopard found trapped in a wire mesh in Nalgonda district of Telangana was on Thursday tranquilised and rescued after hurting two people during the operation, a forest official said. "While the rescue operation was on, the wild animal suddenly jumped on the forest official and a member of the rescue team from the Hyderbad zoo, resulting in minor injuries below their knees," a forest official told PTI.

The leopard was subsequently captured after being tranquilised, put in a cage and shifted to Hyderabad, the official said. The leopard is suspected to have ventured out of a nearby forest area and got trapped in the wire mesh. Local people saw it struggling to break free and informed the forest and police personnel, he said.

On May 14, a leopard was spotted on a road in Mailardevpally area near here creating panic among the local residents. Though a rescue operation was launched to capture the wild animal, it escaped into a farmland and later into the jungles..