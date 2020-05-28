Power supply disrupted in parts of Madhya Pradesh

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 18:27 IST
Power supply has been disrupted in parts of Madhya Pradesh due to snapping of electricity transmission lines after a storm, officials said on Thursday. "Power supply is cut in some parts of Madhya Pradesh after a storm hit electricity transmission lines near Sasan and Vindhyachal," a Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) official told PTI. The official said the situation is being monitored and steps are being taken to restore the transmission lines for resuming electricity supply as soon as possible.

Power System Operation Corporation Ltd comes under the power ministry. It was earlier a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India. It was formed in March 2009 to handle the power management functions of Power Grid Corporation.

