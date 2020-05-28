FCI workforce emerges as Food Warriors during COVID-19 crisis: Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Shri Ram Vilas Paswan today chaired the review meeting with the Food Corporation of India's Zonal Executive Directors and Regional General Managers on the distribution and procurement of food grains, through video conference.

In his address, Shri Paswan lauded the role of FCI during the lockdown and said food grain movement has been at an all-time high. He said FCI workforce has emerged as Food Warriors at the time of global pandemic crisis and they turned this challenge into an opportunity. FCI has undertaken record loading, unloading and transportation of food grains during the lockdown period. On the other hand, procurement also continued without disruptions and the wheat procurement by government agencies this year surpassed the last year's figures.

The Minister also took stock of the distribution of food grains in the states and UTs during the review meeting.

Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package

While reviewing the allocation of food grains under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package for Migrants/Stranded Migrants, Shri Paswan said that the Government of India has made an allocation of 8.00 LMT food grains (2.44 LMT wheat and 5.56 LMT Rice) to 37 State/UTs for the months of May and June 2020. According to FCI, against this allocation, up to 27.05.2020, 2.06 LMT food grains have been lifted by the States/UTs. Andaman & Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep have lifted the entire allocation for two months. The Minister directed the FCI to coordinate with the State/UT Governments and expedite the lifting of food grains.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

Under this scheme, Government has made an allocation of 120.04 LMT food grain (15.65 LMT wheat and 104.4 LMT Rice) to 37 State/UTs for the months of April, May and June 2020. While reviewing this scheme Shri Paswan asked the concerned officials to coordinate with State/UTs Government to expedite the lifting, so that the food grains reach the beneficiary in time. FCI informed, against the PMGKAY allocation, up to 27.05.2020, 95.80 LMT food grain (15.6 LMT wheat and 83.38 LMT Rice) have been lifted by the States/UTs.

Sale of food grain to Charitable / NGO under OMSS(D) without e-auction

As per the instructions of Government of India, up to 25.05.2020, FCI informed that it has approved the sale of 1179 MT wheat to 186 organisations and 8496 MT rice to 890 organizations against which 886 MT wheat & 7778 MT rice have been lifted by these organizations.

Amphan Cyclone in West Bengal and Odisha

As per FCI, West Bengal Government has requested 11,800 MT rice stock under OMSS (D) sale without e-auction @Rs.2250/- per QTL, but no requirement of food grains has been intimated by the Odisha Government till date. Shri Paswan said that the FCI should coordinate with the State Governments of West Bengal and Odisha and appraise the latest status of food grains in the Cyclone hit states.

Procurement (Rice/Wheat)

In the review meeting, the minister reviewed the sale of wheat in RMS 2020-21 and procurement rice in KMS 2019-20. As the procurement of wheat is already ahead of its last year's procurement quantity, the minister asked FCI to update the further wheat (RMS 2020-21) and rice (KMS 20-21) procurement. According to FCI as on 27.5.2020, total 351 LMT wheat (RMS20-21) has been procured. 60.40 LMT rice (RMS) has been procured. Total 700.29 LMT paddy (including 470.23 LMT rice) has been procured in 2019-20.

Movement of food grains

Since the lockdown, food grains have been lifted and transported across the country including the North Eastern States through roads, railways, waterways and by air in difficult and hilly areas. About 100 LT food grains have been transported through 3550 rail rakes. 12 LT food grains have been transported through roads and 12,000 Tonnes of food grains was transported through 12 ships. Total 9.61 LMT food grains have been transported to North-Eastern states.

Stocks in Central Pool

FCI informed about the current stock position of food grains as on 27.05.2020. Officials said 479.40 LMT wheat & 272.29 LMT rice, total 751.69 LMT food grain are available in the Central Pool. Expressing satisfaction at the stock position to meet the country's present and future need of food grains, Shri Paswan pledged the government's all-out support to FCI officers and workers who have been toiling hard during this period of crisis.

