Left Menu
Development News Edition

BEST employee beats virus days before retirement, joins duty

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 20:40 IST
BEST employee beats virus days before retirement, joins duty

Ramchandra Shinde, who has worked with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the civic bus service of Mumbai, all his life, recovered from the coronavirus infection a week before his retirement. He also has over a hundred paid leaves left. But on Thursday, he was back at work even as many other employees are playing truant, a senior official said.

58-year-old Shinde, who hails from Satara district, tested positive for COVID-19 on May 8 and spent 15 days at a COVID Care Center before being discharged on May 22. After taking rest for a few days, he joined duty on Thursday afternoon.

"He said he didn't want to retire sitting at home, wanted to serve BEST and the city till the last day of his service," said the senior officer. Many other employees including younger ones are remaining absent from duty despite requests and warning of action, he noted.

BEST has a fleet of over 3,500 buses and over 30,000, employees on its rolls. But with over 200 BEST staff getting infected with coronavirus and at least eight dying, there is fear, the senior official said. The result is that BEST is unable to operate the required number of buses.

Shinde, who joined as a conductor in 1988, is now a bus inspector with Marol depot and his job is to manage the services on around 40 routes for emergency and essential services staff. "I am serving BEST for 31 years. It gave bread and butter to my family, and I could give good education and life to my children. Now during this difficult time it's my duty to serve the organization," he said.

"Since I joined in 1988, people have been saying that BEST will be shut down due to losses. But it is still running strong and will continue to serve the city," he said. During every disaster in the the last four decades, BEST buses were the first to hit the road again, Shinde said, expressing confidence that life in Mumbai will be normal once BEST operations resume in a full-fledged manner.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Pulwama-type attack averted, JK Police seizes car laden with 45 kg explosives

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday averted a 2019 Pulwama-type attack when they chased and seized a car laden with about 45 kg of explosives in the south Kashmir district, officials said. Inspector General of Police Kashmir range Vijay Ku...

Canada's Huawei extradition ruling could unleash more Chinese backlash

A Canadian court ruling that could permit the extradition of a senior Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive to the United States leaves Canada vulnerable to further retaliation from Beijing, analysts said.Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng ...

U.N. chief wants broader debt relief effort, urges IMF to mull liquidity boost

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for debt relief to be offered to all developing and middle-income countries amid the coronavirus pandemic and urged the International Monetary Fund to consider boosting global liquidity by issu...

FACTBOX-Back to the beaches and bars: France eases COVID lockdown

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday France was making progress in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, and unveiled steps to further relax restrictions. Here are the main points Frances beaches are to re-open from J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020