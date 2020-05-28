Left parties protest demanding distribution of relief to all

Left parties on Friday staged a protest rally here demanding equitable distribution of relief to those affected by Cyclone Amphan in several districts of the state. The protesters gathered themselves near Ambedkar statue on Red Road while maintaining social distancing norms.

Their demands included among others declaration of the damage caused by the cyclone as 'natural disaster' and that the Centre should generously help West Bengal while extending financial assistance. They also demanded that distribution of relief materials should be extended to all affected and not be guided by their political leanings.

Among other demands were that the state government should protect the health workers and increase the number of testing for coronavirus. The parties also objected to the proposed suspension of labour laws in some states and increase in working time from eight to 12 hours per day.

According to them, the government should waive the loans of farmers affected by the cyclone and demanded that others should get a remunerative price for their produce. Regarding migrant workers, the Left parties demanded that both the state and central governments should give cash assistance to them and also provide means of livelihood.