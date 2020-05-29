Two groups clash in Bahraich village, 8 injured

At least six villagers and two policemen were injured in a clash between two groups in a village here, police said on Friday. Four arrests have been made in connection with the clash between members of different communities in Baragunnu village following a dispute over waste water flowing from a poultry farm.

Since the issue was related to members of different communities, two constables Amit Kumar and Ajit Yadav were sent to resolve the matter, police said. However, the two were beaten up by villagers.

A police team was then rushed to the village and it managed to to restore peace. Superintendent of Police, Vipin Mishra, said besides the two constables, six villagers had suffered injuries in the clashes and all have been admitted to the district hospital.

Cross FIRs have been lodged by rival factions, while another has been lodged against six people on the complaint of the injured constable Amit Kumar. Additional force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure and the situation there was under control, he said.