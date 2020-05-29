Ensure pregnant women face no barriers during lockdown: Delhi chief secy to officials

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has directed all district magistrates and DCPs to ensure that pregnant women and their families residing in "hotspots" do not face any barrier during lockdown. In an order, the chief secretary said that 'helpline 1077' currently being used for senior citizens will also function for the pregnant women.

Dev said that deputy commissioner (headquarters, revenue) will be responsible for efficient functioning of the helpline round-the-clock. "All district magistrates and their counterpart district deputy commissioners of police shall ensure that no barriers are faced by pregnant ladies and their family members residing in hot spots during the lockdown," he said in his order.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Delhi's COVID-19 death tally had jumped by 82 in the last 24 hours, due to inclusion of 69 deaths that were reported late. He said 13 deaths occurred on Friday while the remaining 69 took place in the last 34 days and were reported late.