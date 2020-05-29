Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt approves Rs 445 Cr to implemente Jal Jeevan Mission in Chhattisgarh

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, the emphasis is being given on water quality surveillance through active participation of frontline functionaries as well as involving the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhattisgarh | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 21:04 IST
Govt approves Rs 445 Cr to implemente Jal Jeevan Mission in Chhattisgarh
With summers in full swing, monsoons approaching, and country grappling with COVID-19 pandemic, it has become more imperative to provide a livelihood to the migrant workers who have returned to their native villages. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Chhattisgarh State presented their Annual Action Plan for 2020-21 for consideration and approval of Ministry of Jal Shakti. Significantly, Jal Jeevan Mission launched under the Ministry of Jal Shakti is aimed to provide adequate potable drinking water of prescribed quality on a regular and long-term basis to every rural household of the country by 2024. A budget of whopping Rs 3.60 lakh Crore has been allocated for this scheme.

Under this life-changing Mission, Chhattisgarh State has planned to have 100% Functional Tap Water Connection (FHTC) by 2023-24. Out of 45 lakh households in the State, it's planned to provide tap connections to 20 lakh households. While planning for universal coverage of households, priority is being given to water-scarce areas, quality-affected areas, SC/ ST dominated habitations/ villages, aspirational districts, Sansad Adarsh Gramin Yojana villages. Govt of India has approved Rs 445 Crore for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the State in 2020-21.

The state is laying emphasis on water quality monitoring and surveillance. Chhattisgarh has been battling with the issue of rapid groundwater depletion and chemical contamination of Arsenic, Fluoride, Iron, etc. in water since many years; thus, taking cognizance of the situation the state was advised to ensure the provision of potable water in these habitations. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, the emphasis is being given on water quality surveillance through active participation of frontline functionaries as well as involving the community. School and college students are being encouraged to use the Field Test Kits to test the quality of water being provided in rural areas.

In every Gram Panchayat, GP or their sub-committee i.e. Village Water & Sanitation Committees have been constituted for planning at the village level. Village Action Plans have been carried out for villages, based on which the action plan has been finalized. The state is ensuring convergence of funds from various sources like MGNREGS, 15th Finance Commission Grants to rural local bodies, SBM, etc. for taking up works related to the strengthening of water resources, aquifer recharge, greywater management, etc.

It's the endeavour of the Government to provide tap connections in rural households on a priority basis during prevailing CoVid-19 situation, so that rural people don't have to go through the hardship of fetching water from public stand-posts and standing in a long queue. Government intends that the poor and marginalized sections of the society get water through tap connections inside their house premises and avoid going to standposts and ensuring social distancing, thereby keeping the rural communities safe from being infected.

With summers in full swing, monsoons approaching, and country grappling with COVID-19 pandemic, it has become more imperative to provide a livelihood to the migrant workers who have returned to their native villages. These migrant labourers are basically skilled and semi-skilled ones, whose services could be effectively utilized in villages by providing jobs related to water supply especially plumbing, fitting, water conservation works, etc. in every village to ensure sufficient groundwater availability leading to water security, water availability for agriculture and most importantly will help in the provision of drinking water to every rural household.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Italian football season to resume with Coppa Italia on June 17

The Italian football season will be resuming with the final stages of the Coppa Italia before Serie A resumes its suspended season. All 20 top-tier clubs voted and it was decided that on June 17, Coppa Italia finals stages will commence and...

U.S. eyes use of security brigade in Tunisia amid Russia concerns

The United States is looking to use one of its Security Force Assistance Brigades in Tunisia, its military said on Friday, amid concern over Russian activity in Libya.Libyas civil war has drawn in regional and global powers, prompting what ...

S Korea has another 39 cases linked to warehouse

South Korea on Saturday reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus, most of them in the densely populated Seoul area where officials have linked scores of infections to warehouse workers. Figures from South Koreas Centres for Disease Control ...

Hong Kong leaders say Trump 'completely wrong' for curbing ties

Senior Hong Kong government officials lashed out on Saturday at moves by U.S. President Donald Trump to strip the city of its special status in a bid to punish China for imposing national security laws on the global financial hub. Speaking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020