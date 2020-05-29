Vessel services to resume in West Bengal from June 1

Vessel services to resume in West Bengal from June 1PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:11 IST
Vessels operated by the WestBengal Transport Corporation and a cooperative on variousroutes across the Hooghly river will recommence services fromJune 1, a state minister said on Friday
Passengers in each vessel will be limited to 40 percent capacity for maintaining social distancing norms, and noone will be allowed to board without wearing a face mask,Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikary said
The vessels will operate between 8 am and 6 pm with afrequency of one hour, the minister added.
