Vessel services to resume in West Bengal from June 1

Vessels operated by the WestBengal Transport Corporation and a cooperative on variousroutes across the Hooghly river will recommence services fromJune 1, a state minister said on Friday

Passengers in each vessel will be limited to 40 percent capacity for maintaining social distancing norms, and noone will be allowed to board without wearing a face mask,Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikary said

The vessels will operate between 8 am and 6 pm with afrequency of one hour, the minister added.