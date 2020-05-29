Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, total cases rise to 7,445

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-05-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:28 IST
Uttar Pradesh reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, total cases rise to 7,445

Four more persons died of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Friday taking the death toll due to the disease to 201 in the state, while 275 fresh cases pushed the total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,445 officials said. "The total number of cases reported so far are 7,445 including 4,410 who have been treated and discharged while there are 2,834 active cases. The death toll in the state has reached 201," an official statement said here. The number of active cases includes 2,012 migrant workers who recently returned to the state, a senior official said.

The four deaths were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Mathura, Ambedkar Nagar and Unnao, the statement said. Till Thursday, of the 197 reported deaths, the maximum 40 were from Agra, 24 from Meerut, 15 from Aligarh, 11 each from Kanpur and Moradabad, 10 from Firozabad, six from Sant Kabir Nagar, five each in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Mathura and Gorakhpur and four each from Basti, Ghaziabad, Jhansi and Varanasi. Apart from that, three deaths each were from Jalaun, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Etah and Ayodhya and two each from Kushinagar Jaunpur, Lucknow, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Ambedkar Nagar, Chitrakoot, Mainpuri. Besides these, one death each has been reported from Barabanki, Baghpat, Hapur, Siddharth Nagar, Raebareli, Amroha, Muzaffarnagar, Etawah, Mahrajganj, Shravasti, Unnao, Kanpur Dehat, Mahoba and Lalitpur. Principal secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 9,981 samples were sent for testing on Thursday and presently 2,916 people are in isolation wards. He said 8,507 people are in quarantine facilities. "Health workers have surveyed over 10.85 lakh migrant labourers and 986 have shown symptoms of coronavirus. Till now 2,012 migrants have tested positive," he said. "We are emphasising on surveillance. Over 3.81 crore people have been surveyed by 96,773 teams in Uttar Pradesh," he said, adding that the Centre's Aarogya Setu mobile application is being used and alerts are being sent to people. "We have made 40,920 calls on the basis of the alerts generated by the mobile app. Of them, 112 are positive and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals while 49 were treated and discharged. Among those who were called, 1,266 are in quarantine," he said. He said pulse oximeter machines have been sent in every district and will also be sent to all quarantine centres.

