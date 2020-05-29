Left Menu
'Pinjra Tod' activist Narwal arrested, booked under UAPA for 'conspiracy' in northeast Delhi riots

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Friday arrested 'Pinjra Tod' activist Natasha Narwal and booked her under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged conspiracy in the northeast Delhi riots in February, police said. Narwal, along with another JNU student Devangana Kalita have already been arrested in another case, being investigated by the Crime branch, related to communal violence in northeast Delhi and are in judicial custody till June 11. The two women are associated with 'Pinjra Tod' group, a collective of women students and alumni of colleges from across Delhi and are currently lodged in Mandoli jail here. "We had enough evidence against Natasha Narwal in connection with a conspiracy case associated with the northeast Delhi riots that is being investigated by the special cell. So, we have formally arrested her with the permission from the court," said a senior police officer who did not wish to be identified.

The two women were arrested on May 23 in connection with a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Jaffrabad area in February. A day later, they were granted bail by the court in the case. Moments after the judge passed the order, the Crime Branch of the Delhi police had arrested them in a separate case related to the violence and were sent to judicial custory on Thursday. Jamia Millia Islamia students Asif Iqbal Tanha and Gulfisha Khatoon, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar and Meeran Haider, President of Jamia Alumni Association Shifa-Ur-Rehman, suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, former Congress municipal councillor Ishrat Jahan and former student leader Umar Khalid have also been booked under the anti-terror law in the case being investigated by the Special Cell of the Delhi police. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

