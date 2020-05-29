Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha approves Rs 17,000 cr 'Special Livelihood Intervention Plan' to generate rural employment

In a major push to the livelihood support in rural areas, during ongoing public health crisis which has also triggered an economic crisis, Odisha Council of Ministers on Friday approved a 'Special Livelihood Intervention Plan' of Rs 17,000 crore to increase the rural income.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 29-05-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 23:44 IST
Odisha approves Rs 17,000 cr 'Special Livelihood Intervention Plan' to generate rural employment
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In a major push to the livelihood support in rural areas, during ongoing public health crisis which has also triggered an economic crisis, Odisha Council of Ministers on Friday approved a 'Special Livelihood Intervention Plan' of Rs 17,000 crore to increase the rural income. "Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today has approved an Special Livelihood Intervention Plan to increase the income opportunities in rural areas, wherein State Government will spend Rs 17,000 crore from June 2020 to March 2021," said Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy.

He further said, "During this economic crisis arises due to COVID-19, the state government have planned to increase rural livelihood and income through critical intervention in different sectors like Agriculture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture, Handloom and Handicraft, etc." As per the Chief Secretary, under this livelihood intervention, a provision of Rs 200 crore has been made for the Agriculture sector where 24.56 lakh farmers will be directly benefitted. Moreover, Rs 173.70 crore has been given for the Fisheries and Animal Husbandry sector which will benefit 44,150 farmers.

"The government will provide Rs 6640 crore for different schemes to create 20 crore Manndays for 46.45 lakh persons during June 2020 to April 2021, out of which Rs 140 crore will be spent for Skill Development of Migrant workers by Panchayati Raj Institutions," said Tripathy.He further said, "A sum of Rs 9,000 crore will be provided to the 20 lakh farmers as Kharif loans by Cooperative Department, through credit service to new beneficiaries and additional Rs 700 crore provision has been made to provide to the old beneficiaries as Internet Subvention, and Rs 30 crore will be provided to Handicraft and Handloom sector. (ANI)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Police recovers 823 Kgs of tobacco, pan masala in Visakhapatnam

As much as 823 kilograms of tobacco and pan masala have been recovered from a lorry in Sabbavaram area of Visakhapatnam on Friday, said Sabbavaram Circle Inspector Chandrasekhar. According to police, a lorry was moving from Rayagada of Odis...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 738 to 181,196

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 738 to 181,196, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Friday.The reported death toll rose by 39 to 8,489, the tally showed. ...

Report: A-Rod, J-Lo take 2nd swing at buying Mets

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly arent giving up on their desire to purchase the New York Mets. While the power couples first attempt at acquiring the team recently fell apart, they are now working with JPMorgan Chase bankers to...

400 German managers, workers returning to China

Around 400 German managers, workers and family members have begun returning to China aboard charter flights as multinational companies in the worlds second-largest economy seek to get their operations running again at full speed. A pair of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020