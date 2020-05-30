Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB COVID-19 death toll crosses 300-mark with 7 more fatalities; total cases 4,813

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 00:49 IST
WB COVID-19 death toll crosses 300-mark with 7 more fatalities; total cases 4,813
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal reported seven more COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, pushing the death toll due to the disease in the state beyond the 300-mark, while 277 new cases were registered during the day, according to a health department bulletin. Of the total 302 deaths, 72 were due to comorbidities and the novel coronavirus was "incidental" in these cases, it said.

Since Thursday, two deaths each were reported from Kolkata and its neighbouring Howrah district. One fatality each was registered in South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts, the bulletin said. West Bengal has a total of 4,813 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, of which 2,736 are active.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the rise in the number of cases on the influx of migrant labourers from COVID-19 hotspot states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, four persons at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital -- two in the gynaecology ward and two in the medicine ward -- tested positive for the virus, sources said. Around 10 personnel from the Kolkata Police combat force also tested positive for the infection, they added.

Since Thursday afternoon, 9,282 samples were tested in the state, and the total rose to 1,85,051, the bulletin said. Kolkata accounted for the maximum number of fresh cases at 71, followed by 54 from North 24 Parganas district. Twenty-nine cases were reported from Howrah and 23 from North Dinajpur districts, it said.

Twenty-one people from Birbhum tested positive for COVID-19 infection, East Burdwan accounted for 19 cases, Nadia 18, South 24 Parganas 13, East Medinipore six, West Burdwan five, Alipurduar four and two each from Murshidabad, Jalpaiguri, Hooghly and Bankura districts, the bulletin said. Six new cases of COVID-19 infection were also found among people from other states, it added.

The districts of North Dinajpur, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas have been witnessing a massive influx of migrants labourers. "We were successful in controlling the spread of COVID in last two months, but now it is increasing as a lot of people are coming from outside. Railways are sending migrants in jam-packed compartments. In one seat, three-four persons are travelling. The railways in the name of Shramik Special trains are running 'corona express'," the fiesty TMC boss said. Meanwhile, over a hundred people were discharged from a hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday after they recovered from COVID-19.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Sports-NZ sports among those 'woefully unprepared' for pandemic, TV official says

Sports bodies were among those woefully unprepared for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the head of New Zealands Spark Sport said. Professional sports leagues went into a virtual global shutdown from March as governments worldwide o...

Police recovers 823 Kgs of tobacco, pan masala in Visakhapatnam

As much as 823 kilograms of tobacco and pan masala have been recovered from a lorry in Sabbavaram area of Visakhapatnam on Friday, said Sabbavaram Circle Inspector Chandrasekhar. According to police, a lorry was moving from Rayagada of Odis...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 738 to 181,196

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 738 to 181,196, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Friday.The reported death toll rose by 39 to 8,489, the tally showed. ...

Report: A-Rod, J-Lo take 2nd swing at buying Mets

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly arent giving up on their desire to purchase the New York Mets. While the power couples first attempt at acquiring the team recently fell apart, they are now working with JPMorgan Chase bankers to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020