Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 15:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 3:00 p.m.

As many as 36 more people test positive for coronavirus in Amethi. 2:54 p.m.

Coronavirus cases cross 300-mark in HP as five more tests positive. 2:39 p.m.

A 36-year-old-man dies of COVID-19 in Kerala as the state toll rises to nine. 2:38 p.m.

UK's COVID-19 job-saving scheme to taper off from August says UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak. 2:37 p.m.

A total of 513 domestic flights carrying 39,969 passengers flew in India on Friday, says Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. 2:29 p.m.

Delhi-Moscow AI flight returns after the pilot found COVID-19 positive. 2:13 p.m.

The Karnataka government eases the norm of curfew on Sundays while retaining the order of lockdown from 7 pm to 7 am in view of coronavirus. 1:54 p.m.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says his government is "four steps ahead" of the novel coronavirus and is over prepared to deal with the situation. 1:37 p.m.

Medical Director of COVID-19-dedicated LNJP Hospital tests positive for coronavirus. 1:35 p.m.

At least two employees of MEA test positive for coronavirus. 1:23 p.m.

Pakistan reports 78 more fatalities as the country's death toll reaches 1,395. 1:17 p.m.

The US is 'very saddened' by what happened to the relationship with China, says President Donald Trump. 1:01 p.m.

Brokerage Axis Securities has rolled out a two/three/five days work-from-home model to ensure that a minimum number of people are working from office amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 12:51 p.m.

Karnataka government bans spitting tobacco products at public places. 12:38 p.m.

A police station in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir was declared 'out of bounds' after a policeman posted there tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. 12:24 p.m.

MP CM orders analysis of each COVID-19 death in the state. 12:21 p.m.

One more COVID-19 death reported in Rajasthan as 49 new cases take the tally to 8,414. 12:14 p.m.

Migrant children at risk of dropping out of school after moving back to hometowns, experts say. 12:08 p.m.

Three Indian companies get a licence to manufacture NASA's coronavirus ventilators. 12:07 p.m.

Nobel laureate Peter Charles Doherty is concerned about lockdown relaxations and says the COVID-19 vaccine may not be available for 9-12 months. 11:54 a.m. PM Narendra Modi marks the first anniversary of his second term by writing an open letter to citizens, asserting that India has started on its path to victory in its battle against COVID-19 while acknowledging the "tremendous suffering" of migrant workers. 11:27 a.m.

Indore's COVID-19 count rises to 3,431 with the death toll increasing to 129. 10:24 a.m.

India records the highest single-day spike of 265 deaths and 7,964 cases, Union health ministry says. 10:06 a.m.

A US pharmaceutical giant seeks marketing authorization from India for remdesivir. China reports six new coronavirus cases.

10:01 a.m. The state-owned Utkalika starts production and marketing of organic masks, manufactured by traditional artisans, with covering the face becoming the new norm.

9:52 a.m. COVID-19 patients who undergo surgery at increased death risk says Lancet study.

New York City will begin re-opening on June 8, Governor Andrew Cuomo says. 9:39 a.m.

US President Donald Trump bans the entry of certain groups of Chinese students to the country. 8:10 a.m.

Singapore-China to launch 'fast lane' for essential travel early next month. 6:00 a.m.

Terming the Rs 20 lakh crore package a "major step" in making the country 'Atamnirbhar' (self-reliant), PM Narendra Modi says India will set an example of economic revival to the world.

