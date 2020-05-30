Left Menu
Development News Edition

Caterers in Hubli facing hardships due to COVID-19 lockdown

The caterers in Karnataka's Hubli are facing immense hardships due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-05-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 15:14 IST
Caterers in Hubli facing hardships due to COVID-19 lockdown
Satturam Malik, caterer in Hubli, Karnataka. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The caterers in Karnataka's Hubli are facing immense hardships due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country. In big cities functions such as marriage, birthday, and other parties are usually monitored by event management groups who take care of preparing food services and other activities.

However, in smaller cities, catering services are provided by individuals or small groups. These groups consist of poor women who are mostly from slum areas, and women working on daily wages. This year, due to the lockdown no marriages and functions were held, leaving the catering units in heavy loss. Even after some relaxations were announced during the fourth phase of lockdown by the Centre, that a gathering of not more than 50 persons during wedding ceremonies is permitted, the catering units aren't earning much.

"A lot of women are associated with the catering units, most of them are poor. Our payments aren't much, but during the season, our payments increase. We faced a lot of problems due to the lockdown, orders were cancelled, labourers also didn't have money or something to eat, so we have to support them too. We have suffered a loss of around three to four lakh," said Satturam Malik, caterer. "We get a lot of work during the wedding seasons, and in that, a lot of poor women work, and there are facing a lot of hardships. Everyone has received help, only caterers haven't got anything. Let's see what the government does. With only 50 members to serve, not much income is generated. Even the staff is scared to step out due to corona," said Mangala Hegade, caterer.

"It's been two months since we're at home, we have to make arrangements to earn," said Swati, a worker. (ANI)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgian prince tests positive for coronavirus after attending gathering in Spain

A nephew of Belgiums King Philippe, Prince Joachim, has tested positive for coronavirus after attending a party in Spain, which Spanish media said broke lockdown rules because of the number of people there.The prince, 28, tested positive af...

NCLAT issues standard operating procedure for virtual hearings from Jun 1

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT has issued a standard operating procedure for conducting virtual hearing of urgent matters from June 1. The appellate tribunal has decided to hear all urgent matters through video conferenci...

Rules apply to all, senior health official says of UK PM's adviser Cummings

Britains COVID-19 lockdown rules are clear and apply to everyone, a senior medical officer said when asked about a long road trip made by the prime ministers top adviser, Dominic Cummings, at the height of the lockdown.Englands Deputy Chief...

Pak violates ceasefire in two sectors in J-K's Poonch

Pakistani troops on Saturday violated ceasefire by resorting to intense firing and shelling on forwarding areas in two sectors along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, a Defence spokesperson said. The intense fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020