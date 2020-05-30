Woman, son killed in blast at house in Bihar's Munger

A woman and her six-month-old son were killed in a massive blast that rocked a house in Bihar's Munger district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The blast took place in one Dashrath Sah's house near Bariyarpur Bazaar Pul around 3 am, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Lipi Singh.

Sah's daughter Roma Kumari, 30, and her son were killed in the blast, she said. The intensity of the blast was so massive that six adjacent houses also got damaged, police said.

However, no injuries were reported from the adjacent houses, Singh said. The deceased's husband Amit Kumar Sah and his elder brother Simple Sah have been detained for interrogation, she said.

After preliminary investigation, it seems to be a case of domestic violence as kerosene was poured on the deceased's body, besides it having scars due to thrashing, Singh said. The SP ruled out involvement of outsiders in the incident.

A post mortem was conducted by a medical board at Munger Sadar Hospital. It is difficult to say anything about what caused the blast as investigation is underway, she said, adding that dog squad and forensics team have been called for collecting the samples from the spot.

Following the incident, angry villagers blocked the Bhagalpur-Munger road demanding compensation for the victim's family. District officials assured them to look into their demands, following which the blockade was lifted.