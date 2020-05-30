Left Menu
Streets of Badrinath Temple deserted amid lockdown

The streets and roads of the Badrinath Temple were seen deserted due to non-presence of devotees amid COVID-19-induced lockdown in the country.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-05-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 18:08 IST
The streets of Badrinath Temple were seen empty amid lockdown. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The streets and roads of the Badrinath Temple were seen deserted due to non-presence of devotees amid COVID-19-induced lockdown in the country. The only chief priest was seen in the most visited center in India.

This temple is one of the Char Dhams centers of the Hindus located in Garhwal hills. On May 15, the doors of the famous shrine in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, which was decorated with strings of marigold flowers, was opened at 4:30 am after a long winter break.

According to officials, only 28 people, including the head priest, was allowed when the portals of the Temple reopened. The country is under the fourth phase of lockdown to contain the COVID-19. The 4.0 lockdown will be ended on May 31. (ANI)

