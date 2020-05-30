Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ibis bird collapses due to heat, rescued from PM's residence

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 18:40 IST
Ibis bird collapses due to heat, rescued from PM's residence

A Glossy Ibis bird was rescued from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence after it collapsed due to severe heat exhaustion and dehydration, a non-profit wildlife organisation said on Saturday. Security personnel found the bird near the reception area of the PM House at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on Friday, a statement from the NGO, Wildlife SOS, said.

The Glossy Ibis is a wading bird belonging to the ibis family and is a migratory species. They are widely distributed across the world and inhabit wetlands, marshes and agriculture lands. "Suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration, the bird was unable to fly. The officials contacted Wildlife SOS which rushed a two-member rescue team to the bird's aid,” the NGO said.

The bird was given oral rehydration solution and it is currently under observation. As the mercury continues to rise, a large number of animals, especially birds, are falling ill due to dehydration, heat exhaustion and lack of shade.

Kartik Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, "We are thankful to the staff and security personnel at the PM house for their support, and for alerting Wildlife SOS." Ibises have a distinctive curved, sickle-shaped beak. These birds measure 45 to 65 cm in length and their wingspan is 80 to 90 cm, he said. Wasim Akram, manager Wildlife SOS Special Projects, said, "At times like this, we must remain compassionate and consider the welfare of birds and animals that share our surroundings." "We can do our bit by putting out earthen water bowls and food in our balconies, window sills, outside residential complexes and shops. Creating green cover by planting more trees and keeping potted plants also provide reprieve to these animals," he added.

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 1,163 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

As many as 1,163 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths were reported in the national capital on Saturday. With 1,163 new COVID-19 positive cases being reported in Delhi, the total number of cases in the national capital has spiked to 18,549, ...

13 deaths in UP's Unnao, Kannauj districts due to lightning, thunderstorm

At least 13 people lost their lives due to thunderstorm and lightning in various parts of Unnao and Kannauj districts on Saturday, officials said. Eight deaths were reported from Unnao and five from Kannauj.Unnao Additional District Magistr...

Centre should bear entire expenses of all Centrally Sponsored Schemes for one year: Sushil Modi to Sitharaman

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday urged the Centre to bear the entire expenses of all Centrally sponsored schemes for one year. In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Bihar DyCM said that all 6...

Punjab extends lockdown by 4 weeks till June 30

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a four-week extension of lockdown in the State till June 30, with certain more relaxations, subject to the guidelines of the Central government. The Punjab Chief Minister said that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020