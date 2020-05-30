Left Menu
Most poll promises implement within first year, says AP CM

PTI | Vja | Updated: 30-05-2020 19:15 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday claimed his government has implemented most of the poll promises made by his YSR Congress within the first year of assuming power and took a renewed pledge to fulfill the remaining assurances. Our manifesto had 129 promises of which 77 have already been implemented. We have given dates for implementing another 36 (till March 2021). So, only 16 more will be left, whose implementation I will expedite, he promised, addressing a virtual conference of farmers on the first anniversary of his governance.

Though not listed in the manifesto, 40 more items were also implemented based on peoples needs, he added. I will send our manifesto copies to your houses. Check for yourself what we have done or not done, he said.

Jagan said a sum of Rs 40,627 crore was distributed to different sections of the society (3.58 crore people) in the form of various assistance since June last year. When we assumed power on this day last year, we inherited pending bills to the tune of Rs 39,000 crore and an overall debt of Rs 2.60 lakh crore. In addition, Rs 20,000 crore dues were pending to the power distribution companies, the Chief Minister said.

And now the Covid-19 crisis.Despite all this, we did not stop a single programme and did everything with a smile. Question your conscience as to what was the change that happened in the last one year, he told the farmers.

He said the reverse tendering process initiated in various projects saved Rs 2,200 crore to the state exchequer. A judicial preview commission was constituted to curb corruption in large projects.

Jagan Reddy said his government launched the Village and Ward Secretariat system to ensure effective delivery of government services and schemes without scope for middlemen or corruption. There is no middleman, no bribery or no discrimination.

As many as 540 services are delivered to every beneficiary right at the doorstep, he said. The Chief Minister also listed out the various other initiatives of his government like renewal of school and hospital infrastructure, market intervention scheme for farmers, reduction of liquor shops that would eventually lead to total prohibition and distribution of house-sites for over 29 lakh people.

