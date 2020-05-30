Left Menu
CISCE to allow candidates to appear for remaining exams at affiliated schools nearby

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday said that it will allow the candidates to appear for their remaining ICSE and ISC 2020 exam at centres located in CISCE affiliated schools close the candidate's location.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 19:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday said that it will allow the candidates to appear for their remaining ICSE and ISC 2020 exam at centres located in CISCE affiliated schools close the candidate's location. "CISCE will allow the candidates to appear for their remaining examination papers from an examination centre located in a CISCE affiliated school in the state/city/district where they are currently located," CISCE said in a press release on Saturday.

The council said that it has received several requests from schools and parents of the candidates for a change of the candidates' examination centres in view of the ongoing lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic. "This is due to the fact that some candidates are currently present in the school (state/ city/ district) from where they have been registered for the ICSE and ISC year 2020 examination and have requested to be permitted to take the remaining papers for the examination from another state/ city/ district," the release said.

"The request for a change in the examination centre must be formally routed through the school from where the candidate has been registered for the year through the school from where the candidate has been registered for the year 2020 examination latest by June 7, 2020," it added. The CISCE said that no payment will need to be made for such request of change of centre and added that the schools will upload such requests on the careers portal of CISCE under the Examination System - Centre transfer.

"The candidates who are unable to take the remaining papers of the examination owing to having been adversely impacted by COVID-19 will be permitted to take the examination at the time of the conduct of the compartmental examination," the release said. The council said that detailed guidelines for the conduct of the remaining papers of the year 2020 examination will soon be sent to the examination centres by CISCE. (ANI)

