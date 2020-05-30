PM Modi extends wishes to Kashmiri Pandit community on Jyeshtha Ashtami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended wishes on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, especially to the Kashmiri Pandit community.

"Best wishes, especially to the Kashmiri Pandit community, on the very special occasion Jyeshtha Ashtami. With the divine blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani, may everyone be happy, healthy and prosperous," Prime Minister Modi tweeted today. (ANI)