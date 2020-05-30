Left Menu
17 new COVID-19 cases in Tripura, tally rises to 271

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 30-05-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 20:57 IST
Seventeen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 271, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said. Of the 17 new patients, two had returned from Bangladesh and 15 from Maharashtra, he said.

In a tweet, Deb said, "798 people tested for COVID-19 today out of which 17 people found positive. Among them, 15 returnees from Maharashtra and two Bangladesh returnees." Among the total 271 COVID-19 cases, 171 have been cured of the disease and discharged from hospital. A total of 106 people had returned to Agartala on Thursday from Bangladesh of which eight tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and two on Saturday.

Officials said those who have returned from Bangladesh are in institutional quarantine and would be released after repeated swab tests..

