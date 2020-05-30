Man held for escaping from quarantine centre in JK's Rajouri

A man was held on Saturday for escaping from an administrative quarantine centre in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said. Shakeel Ahmad, a resident of Bhanghai village, was put up at an administrative quarantine at Boys Higher Secondary School Thanamandi. He fled on Friday night, Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said

"As soon as the matter came to fore, a special police team was formed which conducted raids at various places and arrested him," the officer said. He said the accused has once again been put is the administrative quarantine as per SOP while a case under relevant sections of law has been registered against him.