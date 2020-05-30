Viscera of migrant worker, found dead in Shramik Special in Jhansi, sent for forensic test: Police

Police on Saturday said the viscera of a 45-year-old migrant worker, found dead in a toilet of a Shramik Special train in Jhansi, has been preserved and sent for forensic examination. On information about migrant worker Mohan Lal Sharma's death, his uncle Kanhaiya Lal along with brother-in-law and three other relatives reached Jhansi from Basti and performed his last rites, they said.

The last rites of Sharma, a resident of Halua village of Basti district in UP, were performed by them on Friday evening in Jhansi itself, the police added. Sharma's family members said he was a sugar patient. Railway officials said the train ticket dated May 23, found with Sharma, was for Gorakhpur. However, on that day there was no train for Gorakhpur, but for Barauni, which came back on May 27.

Sharma possibly had boarded the Barauni-bound train, they said. Kanhaiya Lal said after his father's death, Sharma went to work as a driver in a chips factory in Mumbai. Following a lockdown, he, however, left Mumbai for his home.

Government Railway Police Circle Officer Naeem Khan said, "The deceased took a ticket on May 23 at 9.30 am. He had boarded the train possibly at 11.30 am. The situation is not clear in the post-mortem report. However, the dead body is almost four days old. No criminal act was done with Mohan Sharma." Citing family members, Khan said Sharma had come to Jhansi from Mumbai in a bus...