Left Menu
Development News Edition

MEA lists Vande Bharat mission, COVID medical supplies to 154 countries among key achievements

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 23:20 IST
MEA lists Vande Bharat mission, COVID medical supplies to 154 countries among key achievements
COVID-related medical supply was made to over 154 countries and Rapid Response Teams around the world were deployed, the MEA said. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said more than 40,000 Indians returned to India in over 230 flights and naval ships and COVID- related medical supplies were provided to over 154 countries, as it highlighted its achievements in the first year of Modi government 2.0. Mammoth coordinating efforts were led by India's High Commissions and Embassies across the world under the Vande Bharat Mission, an MEA document said.

More than 40,000 Indians have returned to the country in over 230 flights and naval ships, it said. COVID-related medical supply was made to over 154 countries and Rapid Response Teams around the world were deployed, the MEA said. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MEA also set up a COVID-19 control room manned 24x7 to facilitate emergency requests from stranded Indians.

As part of the "corona-era" diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with SAARC leaders and a COVID-19 Emergency Fund was created, the document said. Over 100 virtual diplomatic meetings were held to share perspectives on combating the virus and tackling post-pandemic challenges, it said. E-ITEC courses on Covid-healthcare are being offered under MEA's Development Partnership initiative for partner countries, the document said. As part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the prime minister visited Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka. Visits from leaders of Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Mauritius took place in the last year.

The document also highlighted elevation of ties with the US and the "immensely successful visits of PM Modi and President Trump, of which - 'Howdy, Modi!' and 'Namaste Trump'- were the highlights". It said new dimensions of defence cooperation and space partnership with Russia also emerged. The prime minister visited Russia in September 2019 and a USD 1 billion credit line was announced by Modi for development of Russian Far East, the document said. It also highlighted the 'China Connect' as the prime minister and President Xi Jinping held their second Informal Summit in Mamallapuram in October 2019.

The MEA underlined India's European connect as President Kovind paid visits to Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia while Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited the Baltic countries last year. Official visits by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to 10 European countries, state visits by the King and Queen of the Netherlands, the King and Queen of Sweden, German Chancellor and Portuguese President and PM, were also highlighted. The MEA said India for the first time participated in Europe-based forums – Mediterranean Dialogue and Munich Security Conference. First India-Japan '2+2' (Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue) was held and President Kovind visited Japan in October last year, the MEA said. The document also highlighted that the PM was awarded the highest civilian awards in UAE and Bahrain. The inaugural Trilateral Maritime Exercise between India, Singapore & Thailand (SITMEX) was also held. Stepping up relations with Latin America & Caribbean, the Brazilian President was invited as Chief Guest at Republic Day 2020.

The first-ever India-CARICOM Leaders' meet led by the prime minister in September 2019, the MEA document said. First-ever India- Pacific Islands Developing States Summit was held during which the prime minister announced grant support for high impact developmental projects. The MEA also highlighted the launch of African projects such as e-VidyaBharti (Tele-education) and e-ArogyaBharti (Tele-medicine) network, and the inauguration Mahatma Gandhi International Convention Centre in Niger and the Gandhi-Mandela Skills Institute in South Africa.

New Indian Embassies were opened in Eswatini, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea and the Republic of Congo, the document said. Highlighting the 'India Way' at the UN, the prime minister led the Indian delegation at the UNGA. He also participated in the Climate Action Summit and a special event commemorating 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi. Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) was launched at the UN.

Prime Minister Modi also led India's participation at the G20 Summit, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, G7 Summit Outreach Sessions, BRICS Summit and ASEAN-related Summits in the last year, according to the MEA document. A new specialised division in the Ministry for restoration and conservation projects of ancient culture and heritage monuments was created, the document said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Agra: 3 killed, Taj Mahal's marble railing damaged in thunderstorm

At least three people were killed and marble railing of iconic Taj Mahal was damaged due to thunderstorm that swept Agra on Friday night due to thunderstorm, officials said. The district administration has announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh f...

Iran berates U.S. over police killing, slams racism

Iran took Washington to task on Saturday over the alleged killing of an unarmed black man by a white police officer that sparked protests in the United States over racial injustice.Some dont think BlackLivesMatter, Iranian Foreign Minister ...

Oxford University vaccine is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

An Indian-origin scientist, who is part of a team of Oxford University professionals on a project to find a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus, says she feels honoured to be a part of a humanitarian cause, with the worlds hopes atta...

La Liga clubs to begin full training sessions from June 1

La Liga has announced that Spains top-two football divisions can hold full training sessions from Monday for the first time since the action was suspended in March due to the coronavirus. La Liga has been suspended since March due to the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020