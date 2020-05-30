U'khand's COVID-19 tally rises to 749

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 749 on Saturday as 33 more people tested positive for the disease

The latest cases were reported from Dehradun district where 21 people tested positive, Tehri district where the virus was detected in four, Haridwar where three tested positive and Nainital where five tested positive, a state health department bulletin said. Most cases reported on Saturday had a travel history to Maharashtra, it said

As many as 102 out of a total of 749 patients have recovered, five have died and three have migrated out of the state. However, none of the deaths has been attributed to COVID-19 as the infected persons were suffering from other diseases too.