Left Menu
Development News Edition

Industry has suffered a lot, happy that we will be back to work: Jawed Habib

With a high demand for personal grooming, new hair salons with better hygiene standards would open up, said Celebrity Hair Stylist Jawed Habib on Saturday, following the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the phased re-opening, Unlock 1, from June 1.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 23:52 IST
Industry has suffered a lot, happy that we will be back to work: Jawed Habib
Jawed Habib in conversation with ANI. Image Credit: ANI

With a high demand for personal grooming, new hair salons with better hygiene standards would open up, said Celebrity Hair Stylist Jawed Habib on Saturday, following the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the phased re-opening, Unlock 1, from June 1. "COVID-19 has changed the complete industry. There will be more hair work than beauty or make-up work now. I think, there will be more people coming in for hair cut. More hair salons, as opposed to beauty parlours, would open up," he told ANI.

However, he feels that fear and worry will prevail among people with regards to the infection. "I am doubtful as to how will the hairdressers work with PPE kit on because the work entails a lot of movement. But as the government has directed, we will abide by the same. I am so happy that we will be back to work. There are around three crore salons in the country, with 9 crore people dependent on them for their livelihood. The industry has suffered a lot for 10 weeks," said Habib.

He also said that the industry would be changed for better, as cleanliness and hygiene would take the centre stage in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. "There would be three important things - hygiene, services, and contact. Right from educating the hairdressers of the intricacies to ensuring a safe and good client experience, we are heading to a new culture in this industry," Habib explains.

All the salons were shut down as the COVID-19 lockdown was implemented on March 25. "There are so many salons in the country but systematic work and cleanliness have also been pressing issues of this industry. Because of COVID-19, things will be different. Every minute detail would be dealt with, keeping safety in mind. The standards and hygiene of the salons will be at par with any salon in the world," said Habib Ahmed, the celebrity hairstylist's father. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu extends coronavirus lockdown till June 30, allows partial resumption of public transport

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till June 30, albeit with more relaxations that included partially opening up public transport and allowing more employees at the workplace. Chief Minister K Pa...

Agra: 3 killed, Taj Mahal's marble railing damaged in thunderstorm

At least three people were killed and marble railing of iconic Taj Mahal was damaged due to thunderstorm that swept Agra on Friday night due to thunderstorm, officials said. The district administration has announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh f...

Iran berates U.S. over police killing, slams racism

Iran took Washington to task on Saturday over the alleged killing of an unarmed black man by a white police officer that sparked protests in the United States over racial injustice.Some dont think BlackLivesMatter, Iranian Foreign Minister ...

Oxford University vaccine is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

An Indian-origin scientist, who is part of a team of Oxford University professionals on a project to find a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus, says she feels honoured to be a part of a humanitarian cause, with the worlds hopes atta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020