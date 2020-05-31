Mumbai reports 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths

As many as 1,510 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 38,220, the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said. Among the new deaths reported, 31 patients were male while 23 were female.

Twenty-eight deaths were above 60 years of age and 26 were between 40 to 60 years of age. The death toll in Mumbai climbed to 1,227 while a total of 16,364 people have been recovered and discharged in the city.

India witnessed the highest ever spike of 7,964 coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,73,763, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With as many as 265 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the virus now stands at 4,971. (ANI)