3 LeT terrorists arrested by J-K Police

"Sopore Police in a joint operation in Shangergund on Sopore Kupwara Road arrested three terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit -- Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, Mudasir Ahmad Mir and Athar Shamas Mir. Arms and ammunition and incriminating materials recovered," police said. A case has been registered under relevant sections in connection with the incident. (ANI)