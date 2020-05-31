Encounter breaks out in J-K's Anantnag
An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces in Poshkreeri area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-05-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 03:17 IST
An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces in Poshkreeri area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. A joint team of police and security forces are carrying out the operation.
"Encounter has started at Poshkreeri area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Sunday. Further details are awaited. (ANI)