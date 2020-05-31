No exit permit required from Goa govt to leave state

The North Goa district administration on Saturday announced that no 'exit permit' is required from the state government to leave Goa for other states. The district administration issued an order stating that no exit permit is required to be obtained from the Goa government to leave the coastal state.

"The person/s intending to travel out of Goa shall obtain permit/s from the concerned destination district/state as applicable," the order said. The Goa health department had earlier informed that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state is 69, including 28 active cases and 41 recoveries. (ANI)