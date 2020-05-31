Guj govt eases curbs on shops, travel, banks starting Monday

Left Menu
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-05-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 13:48 IST
The Gujarat government has announced relaxations in lockdown with efffect from Monday and decided to allow shops and businesses located outside the COVID-19 containment zones to operate without any restriction of the odd-even formula. It also announced major relaxations in terms of mobility, with the state transport buses allowed to operate with 60 per cent passenger capacity, two-wheelers allowed to have a pillion rider, and four-wheelers with six or more seats to have three passengers along with the driver.

Banks in both containment and non-containment zones will be allowed to open and government offices have been allowed to operate with full capacity. A government resolution (GR) to this effect was issued late Saturday night.

Restrictions remain on single-screen cinema halls, multiplexes, educational institutes, large public gathering, cultural events, swimming pools, zoos, public gardens, tourist places and beaches, it said. According to the GR, the shops and business in non- containment zones will be allowed to remain open from 8 am to 7 pm.

"The government will allow all shops, except those located in containment zones and placed under negative list, to open between 8 am to 7 pm in municipal areas and till 8 pm in areas outside the municipal limits. The odd-even formula for shops located in shopping complexes and markets will be done away with in the fifth phase of the lockdown or "Unlock- 1" starting Monday," the GR said. During the previous fourth phase of the lockdown, the state government had allowed shops located in shopping complexes and market areas to resume as per the odd-even formula based on their numbers, which has been done away with in the fifth phase, the GR said.

Under the odd-even formula, shops with numbers as 1, 3, 5, 7 etc were allowed to remain operational on one day and shops with numbers as 2, 4, 6, etc on the other day. According to the GR, shops located in malls and restaurants will be allowed from June 8 in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"The state transport buses will be allowed to operate with 60 per cent passenger capacity, two-wheeler allowed to have a pillion rider, and four-wheeler with six or more seats to have three passengers and the driver. Auto rickshaw will also be allowed to operate with one passenger," it said. City buses have been allowed to operate in non- containment zones with passenger limit of 50 per cent in Ahmedabad and Surat, and 60 per cent in other cities, it said.

According to the order, the state government will also come up with a list of micro-containment areas, which will continue to remain under restrictions along with the containment zones, with only essential services allowed there between 7 am and 7 pm, and nobody living in these areas will be allowed to leave for work. "The government will announce micro-containment areas for all districts. The list of micro-containment zones will be dynamic in nature and will be updated periodically. Workers/ employees/shop owners, whose homes are in containment/micro- containment zones will not be allowed to leave containment/ non-containment zones," it said.

Street vendors will be allowed to operate only in areas designated by the urban local bodies starting June 8, in accordance with the SOP, it said. All economic activities will be allowed in Ahmedabad's areas outside containment/micro containment zones, with industries allowed to operate with 100 per cent capacity with social distancing, it said.

Liquor shops have been allowed to open for permit holders, while restaurants, gyms, malls, religious places, hotels and clubs will be allowed to operate from June 8 as per their SOP with limitations in seating arrangements and gatherings. Tea and coffee shops have also been allowed to open, it said adding that sports complexes and stadia will also be allowed to open, but no large gathering will be allowed, it said.

Curfew will be followed across the state between 9 am and 5 pm, the state government said..

