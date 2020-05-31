Uttarakhand minister's wife tests positive for COVID-19

Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj's wife and former minister Amrita Rawat has tested positive for COVID-19. Maharaj, who had attended a meeting of the state cabinet on Friday last, and the rest of the family have been home quarantined at their residence in the city.

Rawat's swab sample report confirming that she is COVID-19 positive arrived from a private lab late on Saturday evening, the minister's OSD Abhishek Sharma said. She was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh on Sunday and has been kept in isolation, hospital PRO, Harish Thapliyal, said. Amrita Rawat was a minister in the Harish Rawat government.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand has risen to 749, with 33 more people testing positive..