UP: Notorious criminal captured after being injured in police encounter

A notorious criminal, wanted in both Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Sunday in an encounter with police in a forest area in Khatauli here in which he sustained bullet injuries. Saleem Safi was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 and wanted in 18 cases of dacoity including a case of burglary in a BJP leader's house in Khatauli and a break-in in a police inspector's house in Bareilly district, police said.

According to Khatauli police station SHO Santosh Kumar, they recovered a motorbike and a pistol from his possession. Safi also sustained bullet wounds during the exchange of fire, the SHO said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that he had also committed dacoity by posing as a police officer in several instances..