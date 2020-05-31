Six held for dancing to music on road near COVID centre

Six held for dancing to music on road near COVID centrePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 16:33 IST
Six people were arrested in the wee hours on Sunday for playing loud music inside their two cars and dancing on a road near the COVID centre in suburban Vile Parle here, police said. The incident occurred around 1 AM, an official said, adding that the accused are residents of suburban Andheri who were found to be roaming the streets in cars in violation of the coronavirus lockdown norms.
They all were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said. They were later released on bail, he added.
