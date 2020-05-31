Left Menu
Firing at farm house of Republican Party of India leader in Delhi, security guard injured

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 16:50 IST
Firing at farm house of Republican Party of India leader in Delhi, security guard injured

A security guard at a Republican Party of India leader's Delhi farm house was injured after an unidentified man allegedly shot at him on Sunday, police said. Hari Nath, 50, suffered bullet injuries in his legs and was shifted to Balaji Action Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said. The incident occurred at the farm house of Mohd Shakeel Saifi, the national president of minority cell of Republican Party of India, in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area.

The party is led by Ramdas Athawale, the minister of state for social justice and empowerment. Saifi lives at the farm house along with his family members, the police said. The police said they were informed about the incident at around 9.15 am following which a team immediately rushed to the spot. It found blood stains on the floor near the entrance gate of the farm house, a senior police official said.

In his statement to police, Nath alleged that a person entered the farm house and started firing at him. He opened at least four-five rounds of fire, Nath told police. A case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at the Nihal Vihar police station and further investigation is on, he said.

The police are also scanning CCTV cameras to ascertain the identity of the accused..

