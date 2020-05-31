Piyush Goyal interacts with pharmaceutical industry stakeholders, addresses their issues
Industry and Commerce, and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday interacted with stakeholders from the pharmaceutical industry and addressed the issues faced by them in the wake of COVID-19.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 17:20 IST
"Interacted with stakeholders from the Pharmaceutical industry & addressed the issues faced by them in the wake of COVID-19. Discussed the structural changes to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and emerge as a major global exporter making India "Pharmacy of the world," tweeted Goyal. (ANI)
