Over 60,000 people take up pledge to follow coronavirus guidelines in Jodhpur

To sensitise people about precautions to be taken with the end of Lockdown 4.0, the Jodhpur administration has rolled out a pledge on its district COVID-19 dashboard at http://covid19jodhpur.org. Visitors could key in basic information like their name, father's name and phone number on the website to take the pledge and get a digital certificate instantly.

In just five days of its launch, over 60,000 people from the district have taken the pledge and obtained digital certificates. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Mahipal Bhardwaj said the objective of the initiative is to sensitise citizens about all the precautions required to be followed for warding off coronavirus infection, especially in the wake of relaxations provided by the Centre from June 1.

The pledge entails that one will wear face mask and wash their hands using sanitisers, maintain social distancing and cleanliness, keep away from rumours about the virus and contribute to and assist the administration in every effort to check the spread of the infection. Developed under the joint aegis of the Information and Public Relation office and Information Technology and Communication department of Jodhpur, the digital pledge will also be available on social media platforms like Facebook besides the official website of the district administration of Jodhpur.

Bhardwaj said this is a movement to connect the people of the city with the administration in its endeavour to not only control the spread of the coronavirus infection but also contribute their part by ensuring personal compliance of prevention protocols..