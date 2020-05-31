Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family of 3 test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala's Munnar, health workers on high alert

A family of three, a 24-year-old man and his parents, tested positive for COVID-19 in Munnar on Sunday, alarming the health workers of the densely populated town in Idukki district of Kerala.

ANI | Munnar (Kerala) | Updated: 31-05-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 18:42 IST
Family of 3 test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala's Munnar, health workers on high alert
Aerial shot of Munnar in Kerala. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A family of three, a 24-year-old man and his parents, tested positive for COVID-19 in Munnar on Sunday, alarming the health workers of the densely populated town in Idukki district of Kerala. The family had recently returned from Chennai and were observing home quarantine, as per the COVID-19 travel guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, said an official from the local health department.

The town is home to various tea and coffee plantations where numerous workers are involved in daily activities. "With over 1,300 families living in close quarters, the dense population and lack of facilities to follow the room quarantine is a worrying factor. But the concern regarding the spread is limited as the family was under quarantine and did not interact with others," said Dr. Anish, an official from the local health department.

However, he said that a milkman had visited the house but has been identified as primary contact and quarantined as a precautionary measure. Although Idukki, along with Wayanad, has reported fewer COVID-19 positive cases (currently seven each), the authorities are reportedly keeping a strict vigil to minimise the possibility of an outbreak.

A total of 137 people are known to be under quarantine in Munnar and 78 people in Devikulam in the Idukki district. "Sentinel surveillance tests were conducted here and stringent controls were put in place as a precaution. But with three new cases being confirmed, there are concerns. We have stepped up our vigil," said the doctor. (ANI)

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

China using tactical situation on ground to its advantage: Pompeo

China is using a tactical situation on the ground to its advantage and it has been making threats, like the one that is happening on its border with India, for a long time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday. Pompeo, respondin...

SpaceX Crew Dragon delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station

Nearly 24 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceXs Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on Sunday, marking the first U.S. space capsule to do so with a crew since 20...

Black Lives Matter protests spread to UK

Thousands of people gathered across London on Sunday to protest against the killing of an unarmed black man by a police officer in the US as the Black Lives Matter protests spread to the UK. Protesters held up signs saying Justice for Georg...

Militants in Burkina Faso kill 35 in separate attacks, govt says

Militants in Burkina Faso attacked a cattle market and a humanitarian convoy, killing at least 35 people, the government said on Sunday.Saturdays violence underscores deep instability in parts of Burkina Faso, which has been battling armed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020