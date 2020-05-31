Family of 3 test positive for COVID-19 in Kerala's Munnar, health workers on high alert

A family of three, a 24-year-old man and his parents, tested positive for COVID-19 in Munnar on Sunday, alarming the health workers of the densely populated town in Idukki district of Kerala. The family had recently returned from Chennai and were observing home quarantine, as per the COVID-19 travel guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, said an official from the local health department.

The town is home to various tea and coffee plantations where numerous workers are involved in daily activities. "With over 1,300 families living in close quarters, the dense population and lack of facilities to follow the room quarantine is a worrying factor. But the concern regarding the spread is limited as the family was under quarantine and did not interact with others," said Dr. Anish, an official from the local health department.

However, he said that a milkman had visited the house but has been identified as primary contact and quarantined as a precautionary measure. Although Idukki, along with Wayanad, has reported fewer COVID-19 positive cases (currently seven each), the authorities are reportedly keeping a strict vigil to minimise the possibility of an outbreak.

A total of 137 people are known to be under quarantine in Munnar and 78 people in Devikulam in the Idukki district. "Sentinel surveillance tests were conducted here and stringent controls were put in place as a precaution. But with three new cases being confirmed, there are concerns. We have stepped up our vigil," said the doctor. (ANI)