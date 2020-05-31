Left Menu
Development News Edition

World No Tobacco Day: KSRTC gathers over Rs 35 lakh in fines from smokers in one year

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Saturday said that it has penalised 17661 passengers with a total penalty amount of Rs 35,23,200 in one year for violation of 'Smoking is Prohibited' rules in all public places of the Corporation.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) ( | Updated: 31-05-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 19:43 IST
World No Tobacco Day: KSRTC gathers over Rs 35 lakh in fines from smokers in one year
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Saturday said that it has penalised 17661 passengers with a total penalty amount of Rs 35,23,200 in one year for violation of 'Smoking is Prohibited' rules in all public places of the Corporation. In a press statement, KSRTC said that the penalty has been imposed penalty from April-2019 to March-2020.

"Corporation has penalized 17661 travelling passengers with a total penalty amount of Rs35,23,200/- from April-2019 to March-2020," reads the statement. KSRTC said that it has initiated "No Smoking" in the public places in the jurisdiction of Corporation to ensure good health and safety of the general public as well as employees of the corporation, on account of World No Tobacco Day.

KSRTC said that it has decided to ban the selling and consuming the tobacco products in bus stand premises and in buses. "Smoking is Prohibited" in all public places of the Corporation viz, Bus stations/offices and also workplaces like Depots/Workshops/Training Centers and Canteen premises, a penalty of Rs 200/- will be imposed if violations are noticed," reads the statement.

KSRTC has taken up following initiatives in this regard- * Marketing/Selling of tobacco products in bus stations premises, Cigarette and other tobacco products is banned.

* Corporation has banned related tobacco products like Beedi, Cigarette, Matchbox, cigarette lighter etc. carrying inside the premise viz, Depots/offices/workshops/Printing Press/Training centres/Bus Stations/Canteen etc. Workplace by the public and employees. *Display of boards in KSRTC premises both in Kannada and English languages to the notice of General Public and employees "Smoking is Prohibited, A penalty of Rs 200/- will be levied if the violation is noticed".

* As per the COPTA -2003 "The Cigarette and other tobacco products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) advertisement in buses and bus stations is banned. * KSRCTC has given awareness to the public regarding health effects by consuming tobacco products. (ANI)

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports total of 1,761,503 coronavirus cases, 103,700 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Sunday reported a total 1,761,503 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 23,553 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 915 to 103,700.T...

China using tactical situation on ground to its advantage: Pompeo

China is using a tactical situation on the ground to its advantage and it has been making threats, like the one that is happening on its border with India, for a long time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday. Pompeo, respondin...

SpaceX Crew Dragon delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station

Nearly 24 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceXs Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on Sunday, marking the first U.S. space capsule to do so with a crew since 20...

Black Lives Matter protests spread to UK

Thousands of people gathered across London on Sunday to protest against the killing of an unarmed black man by a police officer in the US as the Black Lives Matter protests spread to the UK. Protesters held up signs saying Justice for Georg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020