World No Tobacco Day: KSRTC gathers over Rs 35 lakh in fines from smokers in one year

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Saturday said that it has penalised 17661 passengers with a total penalty amount of Rs 35,23,200 in one year for violation of 'Smoking is Prohibited' rules in all public places of the Corporation. In a press statement, KSRTC said that the penalty has been imposed penalty from April-2019 to March-2020.

"Corporation has penalized 17661 travelling passengers with a total penalty amount of Rs35,23,200/- from April-2019 to March-2020," reads the statement. KSRTC said that it has initiated "No Smoking" in the public places in the jurisdiction of Corporation to ensure good health and safety of the general public as well as employees of the corporation, on account of World No Tobacco Day.

KSRTC said that it has decided to ban the selling and consuming the tobacco products in bus stand premises and in buses. "Smoking is Prohibited" in all public places of the Corporation viz, Bus stations/offices and also workplaces like Depots/Workshops/Training Centers and Canteen premises, a penalty of Rs 200/- will be imposed if violations are noticed," reads the statement.

KSRTC has taken up following initiatives in this regard- * Marketing/Selling of tobacco products in bus stations premises, Cigarette and other tobacco products is banned.

* Corporation has banned related tobacco products like Beedi, Cigarette, Matchbox, cigarette lighter etc. carrying inside the premise viz, Depots/offices/workshops/Printing Press/Training centres/Bus Stations/Canteen etc. Workplace by the public and employees. *Display of boards in KSRTC premises both in Kannada and English languages to the notice of General Public and employees "Smoking is Prohibited, A penalty of Rs 200/- will be levied if the violation is noticed".

* As per the COPTA -2003 "The Cigarette and other tobacco products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) advertisement in buses and bus stations is banned. * KSRCTC has given awareness to the public regarding health effects by consuming tobacco products. (ANI)