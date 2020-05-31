Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Guj man cremated, hospital call leaves kin confused

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-05-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 19:57 IST
COVID-19: Guj man cremated, hospital call leaves kin confused

Hours after they performed the last rites of a 71-year-old man who died as a "coronavirus suspect", his kin received a call from a government hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad saying his sample had tested negative and, hence, they should shift him to a non-COVID ward. The call led to panic and confusion among relatives of deceased Devram Bhosikar who worried if they had cremated the right person as they had not seen the face since the corpse was wrapped as per COVID-19 protocol.

The Gujarat Cancer Research Institute, where the man died, had, however, correctly confirmed his identity. "On May 28 afternoon, I admitted my father-in-law in the trauma centre of GCRI. From there, he was transferred to the COVID ward and his sample collected for testing. On the second day, I received a call from the COVID centre saying that my father was doing fine," his son-in-law Nileshbhai said.

"Soon after, I received another call and was told his condition was critical and I was needed in the hospital. I insisted on connecting with him through a video call where he said he was doing fine. Soon after, I received a call from the hospital informing me about my father's death," he said. At the time of the death, the family had not got the coronavirus test report, he added.

The family then got a call from a operator at the hospital on May 29 night informing them the man's report was negative and that they should now shift him to the non-COVID ward at the facility. "We wondered if we had performed the last rites of our father or someone else as we had not seen his face," the son- in-law said.

In a statement, Shashank Pandya, Director, GCRI, said there was no truth in the claim that relatives were handed over the body of another person. "Devram Bhosikar was admitted to the hospital on May 28 and suffered from cough, had trouble breathing, and his relatives said he was suffering like this since the last four days. As per his chest X-ray, he likely suffered from pneumonia and was already in serious condition," Pandya said.

"As per COVID-19 protocol, we collected his swab for coronavirus testing. On May 29, he passed away even before his COVID-19 report was made available. He was counted as a coronavirus suspect case because he showed symptoms and hence, his last rites was performed as per the protocol," he said. "His coronavirus report was received at 10:30 on the night of May 29. His relative was thereby informed about this.

The man at the control room has no idea about the last status of the patient, and hence, he informed the relatives that they can transfer the patient from COVID ward to the normal ward, which actually confused them," he said in a statement..

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

History in making: 2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Two NASA astronauts on Sunday entered the International Space Station from SpaceXs Dragon spacecraft after a historic launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking the dawn of a new age in commercial space travel. The National Ae...

U.S. CDC reports total of 1,761,503 coronavirus cases, 103,700 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Sunday reported a total 1,761,503 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 23,553 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 915 to 103,700.T...

China using tactical situation on ground to its advantage: Pompeo

China is using a tactical situation on the ground to its advantage and it has been making threats, like the one that is happening on its border with India, for a long time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday. Pompeo, respondin...

SpaceX Crew Dragon delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station

Nearly 24 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceXs Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on Sunday, marking the first U.S. space capsule to do so with a crew since 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020