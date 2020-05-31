Around a dozen UP districts put on 'locust' alert

Around a dozen UP districts put on 'locust' alertPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-05-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 20:15 IST
In view of the presence of locusts in the Bundelkhand region, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday put its neighboring districts on alert
An official release said though there was no report of any locust attack in any part of the state during the day, the agriculture department has asked Agra, Mathura, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Mahoba, Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, and Mirzapur districts to stay alert and take precautionary measures to drive away the pests
Over the last few days, swarms of locusts have been sighted in Madhya Pradesh, Vidharbha region of Maharashtra, and urban areas of Rajasthan.
