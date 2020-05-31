52 fined for violating lockdown norms in Ladakh

As many as 52 people were fined on Sunday for violating lockdown norms in Leh district of Ladakh, an official spokesperson said. A joint team of civil and police officers conducted extensive checking of the vulnerable areas of Leh town and its neighboring areas and collected Rs 26,000 as fine from 52 people for not wearing masks or face covers, the spokesperson said. He said the joint team headed by additional magistrate, Leh, Zahida Bano checked the main market, new bus stand, Skara market, Skalzangling, Angling workshop area, Choglamsar Zampa, Sindhu Ghat, and Shey areas

The team also conducted random checking of the people who have been put under home quarantine as a precaution to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, the spokesperson said, adding that all of them were found to be abiding by the rules.