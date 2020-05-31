11 people who returned to Tripura from Chennai test COVID-19 positive

Eleven people who returned to Tripura from Chennai recently tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the state to 282, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Sunday

Of the total cases, 172 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals, officials said

The chief minister said, "810 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Tripura since last night, out of which 11 were found positive. All of them had returned from Chennai." Most of the fresh cases in the recent times have been detected among those who returned from outside the state, including Bangladesh, officials said.