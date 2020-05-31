BJP questions 'non-adherence' to anti-corona cautions by IAS officer tested +ve in J&K

Left Menu
31-05-2020
The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Sunday questioned the alleged non-adherence of anti-COVID precautions by a senior IAS officer after he tested positive for the disease and demanded cancellation of the annual 'Durbar move' this year amid the pandemic. BJP spokesperson Brig (Retd) Anil Gupta said the news of a senior IAS officer testing positive for coronavirus infection on return from Srinagar is not only demoralising for others but also raises doubts on the adherence of adminstration's SOPs and anti-corona guidelines by senior officers. “While the administration is sparing no effort to effectively manage the deadly pandemic in the Union Territory, there is growing concern among the public about certain arbitrary decisions taken by officials and non-adherence to guidelines by them,” Gupta said in a statement here.

In the instant case of the senior IAS officer testing positive for the infection, he said, the restriction regarding intrastate travel to designated red zones, the protocol of administrative quarantine on arrival till the result of blood sample is known and avoiding physical meetings have been clearly violated. “What was the compelling reason for the official to travel to Srinagar? Why did he not remain in administrative quarantine on arrival from Srinagar till his blood sample report was received and, last but not the least, why did he physically attend a meeting which he could have joined virtually, if inescapable?" asked Gupta. “Now that he has tested positive, many other senior bureaucrats, officers and health officials have been forced into a quarantine, upsetting the entire administrative and health workers machinery which is actively involved in managing the daily rising numbers of corona positive patients,” the BJP leader said. Referring to the April 17 government order, instructing administrative secretaries to put in place a robust online or electronic video conferencing system at Jammu and Srinagar to ensure virtual offices, Gupta said it was clear that the government is violating its own directives by holding physical meetings. “The administration must insist on holding only video conferences unless physical attendance cannot be avoided,” he said.

In view of the lockdown being extended up to June 30 in containment zones and increasing number of corona cases in Kashmir, the government needs to quell all fears among employees, who form part of 'Durbar Move' by announcing abandonment of the move for this year. “There appear to be very slim chances of reversing the trend in Kashmir in the near future. The situation has only worsened and there has been no change in the extraordinary circumstances caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “In view of the same, the uncertainty that prevails due to the earlier announcement that 'formal opening of Durbar at Srinagar will take place on June 15' needs to be removed by the government by announcing cancellation of Durbar move this year,” he said..

