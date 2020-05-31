Left Menu
Four liquor-related killings reported in Kerala

Updated: 31-05-2020 21:42 IST
Four liquor-related killings including one of a 55-year old woman by her son, were reported in Kerala in the last 48 hours, after the government resumed sale of alcoholic bevarages couple of days ago after a two- month gap. While woman was killed by her 27-year old son in an inebriated state in Kottayam district on Saturday night, a 67 -year old man was beaten to death by his son in Malappuram district for questioning his drinking habit.

Nithin Babu, who was in a highly inebriated state, slit the throat of his mother Kunjannamma with a kitchen knife after hitting her in the head with a hammer in their house at Thrikkodithanam village in Kottayam district at around 10.30 pm on Saturday, police said. Not only that he then telephoned his neighbours to inform them that he killed his mother, they said adding a quarrel over food prepared for dinner was the immediate provocation for the murder.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and found the woman lying in a pool of blood. The man, who had by then left the house after bolting the grill gate, was soon taken into custody from the area, police said.

Police in Tirur in Malappuram district has arrested a drunk man, Aboobacker Siddiqui, for killing his father, Muhammed. Siddiqui allegedly attacked his father for reprimanding him for consuming alcohol and creating trouble in the family.

Muhammed, who felt uneasy after he was pushed down by Siddiqui, was taken to the hospital last night but could not be saved, police said. Two incidents of killings under the influence of alcohol were also reported from Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram districts, police said.

In Balaramapuram in Thirunvananthapuram, a 33-year old man, Shyam, died after he was attacked by his friend Sathikumar in the early hours on Sunday. Shyam was allegedly attacked by Sathikumar using an iron rod while they were having drinks together, police said.

An investigation has been launched to trace the accused who went absconding following the incident, police said. In another alcohol-related crime, a 22-year old man, Sihabuddin, was allegedly stabbed to death and another person, 21-year-old Muhammed Afsal, injured seriously in a drunken brawl involving four persons in the same group in Tanur in Malappuram district on Saturday.

A hunt is on to nab the accused, Soofiyan and Rahul, who are absconding following the incident, police said. Condemning the incidents, senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran in a statement urged the government to close all the liquor shops immediately to save Kerala from alcohol related crimes.

Noting that there was peace in the state when the liquor outlets were closed, Sudheeran, who is also former president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, said a delay in ending the sale of alcohol would create anarchy in the state and the government will be held responsible for this. The crime rate across Kerala had come down significantly since the lockdown came into effect on March 24 following the spread of coronavirus, police had said earlier.

After over two months of closure due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, liquor shops reopened in Kerala on May 28 with a new mobile application being used to regulate the crowd. State-run liquor outlets, bars as well as beer and wine shops had been closed since March 24, when the Centre declared a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.PTI TGB PTI PTI

