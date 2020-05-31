Left Menu
Diplomatic, military talks on to resolve border row with China: Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 21:59 IST
Diplomatic, military talks on to resolve border row with China: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday said diplomatic and military-level dialogues are going on with China on the current border row and he was hopeful that the issue will be resolved. Also, in an obvious warning to Pakistan, Shah said India will not tolerate any breach of its borders and befitting replies will be given to such moves.

"Diplomatic and military level dialogues are currently going on and I believe the issue will be resolved," he told the 'Republic Bharat' TV in an interview. Shah was replying to a question about the ongoing border row with China in Ladakh and some other areas and circulation of videos and pictures of clashes between personnel of the Indian Army and the PLA of China.

The home minister said the Narendra Modi government would not allow any dilution of its international borders and would take all steps to protect the country's sovereignty. "No one should have any doubt about that." Asked about the repeated Pakistani attempts to breach the border, Shah said India has never adopted an expansionist policy, but at the same time, it would not tolerate any violation of its borders. "If someone tries to do that, we will give a befitting reply. It is our duty and responsibility," he said.

Referring to the ongoing battle against COVID-19, the home minister said the Modi government has been successful in combating the outbreak. "It is not known when the vaccine and medicine will come. How long will people remain in their homes? I can say that India and Narendra Modi's battle against COVID has been successful thus far," he said.

Shah said the entire country is fighting together as one with a single mind and hence the fight against coronavirus has been successful. "As far as Unlock-1 (beginning Monday) goes, states, districts, panchayats, ASHA workers are ready. An army is ready to fight the COVID," he said.

The home minister said the central government, the Prime Minister and he himself were sad that some migrant laborers had to go home on foot, despite arrangements being made for their transportation. "This has happened may be due to miscommunication or lack of awareness. But I want to say that about 4,000 'Shramik Special' trains were run by the Railways in which more than 50 lakh people have traveled to reach their respective homes. Another about 40 lakh people used buses to reach their destinations.

"I want to congratulate the Railways, that despite them not having the route drivers, they managed to run so many Shramik trains," he said. Asked about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's criticism of the central government policies, Shah said be it fight against coronavirus or tackling the cyclone, things were not in a good shape in West Bengal.

"One thing is sure that in the coming days, the BJP will form the government in West Bengal. People of Bengal are looking for a change," he said.

