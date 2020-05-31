Rail Ministry's remark that frail shouldn't undertake train journeys shocking: Priyanka

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday termed as shocking the Railway Ministry's remark that the frail should not undertake train journeys and said this is the time to show sensitivity towards the migrants. She also highlighted a news report claiming that according to RPF data as many as 80 labourers have died during train journey.

"Eighty people have died on Shramik trains. Forty per cent trains are running late. Many trains have lost their way. At many places, images capturing inhuman conduct with passengers have come to light. In the midst of all this, the Railway Ministry's remark that those who are frail should not undertake train journeys is shocking. Labourers have been ignored from day one, whereas they should have been dealt with utmost sensitivity during this time," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

As extreme heat, hunger and dehydration add to the woes of returning migrant workers, nine passengers have been found dead in 'Shramik Special' trains since May 25 and they included a woman whose toddler son was seen trying to wake her up in a heart-wrenching scene at a railway platform in Bihar. While a few deaths on board the non-air conditioned trains were also reported earlier after they were launched on May 1 to ferry migrant labourers to their home states, the Railways on Wednesday said most of the deceased had pre-existing health conditions.