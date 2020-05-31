Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclonic storm in Arabian Sea; IMD issues red alert to coastal Maha, Guj for June 4

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-05-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 22:52 IST
Cyclonic storm in Arabian Sea; IMD issues red alert to coastal Maha, Guj for June 4
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red-colour coded warning to coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat for June 4 in view of a cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea. Fishermen who have ventured into the Arabian Sea along the north and south Gujarat coasts have been advised to return by Sunday and not go out till June 4.

"A low pressure is currently over east central Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep Islands. It is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 12 hours and a cyclonic circulation in the next 24 hours," the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said. A low pressure area is the first stage of any cyclone.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till June 2 and then recurve north-northeastwards and reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around June 3," it added. The system will bring strong winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall to coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat. The IMD has issued an orange-colour coded warning to Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Goa and coastal Maharashtra for June 1. The same warning applies to coastal Maharashtra and Goa for June 2.

For June 3, a red-coloured coded warning has been issued to coastal Maharashtra and Goa and an orange coloured warning to Gujarat. The red-coloured warning has been issued to coastal Maharashtra, Goa and entire Gujarat for June 4, Sathi Devi, the head of the National Weather Forecasting Centre, said. "An intense rainfall activity is expected due to the weather system," Devi added. The IMD has four colour-coded warnings as per the intensity of any weather system -- green, yellow, orange and the last one being red. The Ahmedabad meteorological centre of IMD also advised hoisting of "distant cautionary (DC)-1" storm warning signals at all ports on north and south Gujarat coasts, as the sea condition was very likely to be "rough to very rough," with wind speed reaching 90-100 kilometre per hour gusting to 110 kilometre per hour by June 4. "Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to coasts by May 31. They are advised not to venture along and off south Gujarat coast on June 2, and along and off north and south Gujarat coast on June 3-4," it added.

On June 2, wind speed is likely to reach 40-50 kilometre per hour gusting to 60 kilometre per hour over south Gujarat coast, with sea conditions very likely to be "rough to very rough". On June 3-4, squally wind speed is likely to reach 90-100 kilometre per hour gusting 110 kilometre per hour over Gujarat coasts, and the sea condition is very likely to be high to very high, it said. Fishermen are also advised not to venture into west central Arabian sea along and off south Oman and Yemen coasts during the next 24 hours due to depression over south coastal Oman and adjoining Yemen, the IMD said.

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indore's COVID-19 count rises to 3539; death toll reaches 135

With 53 new COVID-19 cases being reported, the count in Indore reached 3,539 on Sunday, according to the District Health Department.This includes 1,990 cured and discharged patients, 1,414 cases that are currently being treated, and 135 dea...

Police disperse anti-Bolsonaro protesters in Brazil

Police say they used tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Brazils largest city on Sunday as groups protesting and supporting President Jair Bolsonaro neared a clash. The demonstration by several hundred black-clad members of football fan g...

There should be uniformity in referring to the country: Petitioner who approached SC seeking change of name from 'India' To 'Bharat'

There should be uniformity while referring to the country, be it Bharat, India, or the Republic of India, according to Namah, the petitioner who has approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre for the same. The Supreme Co...

Israeli police probe false claims in case against PM's wife

Israeli police on Sunday said they were investigating whether two employees at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus official residence gave false testimony in a civil case against his wife, Sara Netanyahu reportedly in order to help her fend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020